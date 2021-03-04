Catering tutor Bill Goode with students: Picturing Canterbury

Catering students from the Polytechnic Performing Arts Trust preparing food in a kitchen in Cashel Chambers at 27 Cashel Street for a market to be held in the former Canterbury Horticultural Society building on Cambridge Terrace. Pictured are, from left, Michael Saialeipata, Rebecca Manawatu, Mia Aupaau, Bill Goode (tutor), Charlene Tohu and Eleanor Wiffin. 25 May 1990.

