Get ready for a burst of colour, rhythm, and joy as Christchurch City Libraries invite you to celebrate Diwali the Festival of Lights. Join us for a free, vibrant event at Tūranga as we light up the heart of the library community with music, dance, crafts, and community spirit! There are also more Diwali events at other libraries, including a craft session at Papanui Library.

Celebrate Diwali 2025 at Tūranga – A Festival of Light, Culture, and Community

Saturday 18 October 11am to 1pm

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

What is Diwali?

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It’s a time when families decorate their homes with lamps, share delicious food and sweets, and come together in celebration and hope.

At Christchurch Libraries, we’re proud to honour this tradition by bringing the community together to experience the rich and diverse cultural heritage through performances, art, and storytelling.

A Cultural Showcase from across the Indian Subcontinent

Prepare to be mesmerised by a vibrant lineup of traditional and contemporary dance performances from different regions, each with a unique story to tell:

Bharatanatyam is one of India’s oldest classical dance forms, combining expression, melody, and rhythm to tell epic tales through elegant movement and emotive storytelling. Bharatanatyam Group of Christchurch and Revathi Performing Arts will be presenting several performances.

Christchurch Bengali Community Durga Puja will be performing an energetic devotional dance accompanied by the thunderous beats of the traditional drum which is a celebration of divine strength and joy performed during Durga Puja.

Followed by a fusion of traditional Indian dance and cinematic flair, Kollywood dance is colourful, fun, and full of energy, drawing from folk, classical, and global styles.

Sri Lankan Dance School Christchurch will be performing a powerful and majestic dance, originating in the Kingdom of Kandy, features dynamic footwork, bold movements, and ornate costumes a proud symbol of Sri Lanka’s cultural legacy.

Kathakars.nz will be performing a Kathak dance which is a form of an ancient Indian storytelling to life with intricate footwork, graceful spins, and expressive gestures.

Get Creative – Join Our Craft Activity!

After the performances, stick around for a fun, hands-on craft session where you can make your own:

Earrings – inspired by Diwali’s vibrant colours and styles

Personalised badges – perfect keepsakes or gifts to share with friends

This is a great activity for children, teens, and families, and a lovely way to take a piece of the celebration home with you.

All are welcome. It's a free event no booking required! Happy Diwali in advance!

Whether you celebrate Diwali every year or are curious to learn, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy live performances, and meet others in the community in a joyful, inclusive space.

More local Diwali events

If you are looking for a fun filled day with family and friends:

Diwali 2025

Saturday 25 October 2025 2pm to 10pm

Queen Elizabeth II Park

Selwyn Diwali 2025



Lincoln Domain, Meijer Drive, Halswell, Lincoln



Diwali resources

Visit our Diwali page:

Let’s celebrate the festival of lights by diving into stories that spark reflection, joy, and connection. Whether you're a lifelong reader or just beginning your journey, there's a story here waiting to light up your Diwali. Created by Rema/ Matatiki Library













