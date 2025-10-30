Central city block, sheet no. 9: Picturing Canterbury

by
Central city block, sheet no. 9. No known copyright. CCC-BlockPlans-014.

Plan produced by Council of Fire and Accident Underwriters Associations of New Zealand showing the properties situated between Hereford Street, Colombo Street, Cashel Street, and Oxford Terrace. July 1933.

Unsold books: Picturing Canterbury

Photo Hunt 2025: Construction in the Square

School boy with tie: Picturing Canterbury

