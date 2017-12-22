Christmas in the backyard, 1958: Picturing Canterbury

"A family Christmas in our back yard in Opawa. I am showing off my new scooter, my sister Jenny has a cane dolls pram and my cousin Wayne has a carpentry set. I can't see what his brother Chris has. My dad has obviously just painted the shed as I can see the 'wet paint' sign propped against it."

Date: 1958

Entry in the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

Do you have any photographs of Christmas in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation