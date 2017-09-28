Cool stuff from the selectors: Children’s books

Nadiya’s Bake me a story by Nadiya Hussain

Winner of the 2015 Great British Bake Off combines traditional tales and recipes for all the family. She also has a new Christmas title Bake me a Festive Story arriving in October.

Fish girl by Donna Jo Napoli

Napoli teams with Caldecott winner David Wiesner in this graphic novel about a young mermaid who is the main attraction in an aquarium. She can’t talk and she can’t walk but she can make friends with a girl named Livia. Can she find a new life on land? Like all David Wiesner's books. the pictures in this book are outstanding.

Celebration of Beatrix Potter : art and letters by more than 30 of today’s book illustrators

Wonderful re-imaginations of some of Beatrix Potter’s famous tales by artists like Jon Agee, Tommie dePaola, Brian Pinkney and Rosemary Wells, the fabulous David Wiesner makes another appearance here also. Each illustration is accompanied by text from the artist explaining what that character means to them, making this a true celebration of Beatrix Potter.

Christchurch - Our Underground Story by Phil Wilkins

If you have a child who has been fascinated by all the trucks, bulldozers, diggers and construction going on around Christchurch then this rather quirky book could be a hit. Designed as a large board book with lift the flaps it contains everything you did (or perhaps didn't want to know) about what has been going on under our feet.

