Daresbury Rookery, 67 Fendalton Road, Christchurch: Picturing Canterbury

Daresbury Rookery, 67 Fendalton Road, Christchurch [ca. 1902].

This photograph shows Daresbury, a 50-room house on 25 acres, designed by S. Hurst Seager and built between 1897 and 1901 for George Humphreys (1848 or 9-1934), co-founder of the wine and spirits merchants Fletcher Humphries. Until 1945 the property was called Daresbury Rookery because of a colony of rooks that made its home in about 100 bluegums planted on the property in 1862 by Jane Deans. A snowstorm in 1945 damaged the trees and the rooks left.

Do you have any photographs of Daresbury Rookery? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts