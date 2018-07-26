Dead Men’s WORDs

WORD Christchurch is back for 2018 and once again we have a programme chock full of amazing opportunities to revel in the goodness of the creative use of words.

There's such a wide array of interesting stuff to highlight too...

Perhaps the biggest for me is the conversation with Irvine Welsh on Friday 31 August at the Isaac Theatre Royal (6pm-7pm). Welsh debuted in 1993 with the now-modern-classic Trainspotting, the story of a group of heroin users negotiating life in Leith, Scotland in the early 1990s.

He's revisited these characters often with his 2016 book The Blade Artist focusing on Francis Begbie and his new life as a contemporary artist in California - a great read! And his new book, Dead Men's Trousers, brings the whole crew back together in a more substantial way. There's betrayal and payback, drug use and abuse, and of course a high level of coarse language and violence.

And with mixed feelings I realise that there's some events in Dead Men's Trousers too that, without giving any spoilers, makes me think that this might be the last we'll see of these characters. There's some loose ends tied off and some revelations about the future for some of them, and if it is to be the last then it's a great way to send them off - here's hoping that they will come back as ageing and maladjusted senior citizens at some point though, that'd be a hoot!

It will be great to hear Irvine Welsh's take on the happenings of Britain recently; he has strong opinions and regularly shares them through his twitter account @IrvineWelsh

His 2018 WORD Christchurch talk does have a cost of $34/32 and it is only for an hour but I'm dead keen!

^DevilStateDan

