Margaret McKinlay on her 100th birthday: Picturing Canterbury

Margaret McKinlay, originally from Scotland but settled in New Zealand, celebrating 100th birthday at the Nurse Maude Hospital in Merivale. 22 November 1982.

Do you have any photographs of centenarians in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information