Margaret McKinlay on her 100th birthday: Picturing Canterbury

Margaret McKinlay on her 100th birthday. Christchurch Star archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-05312A.

Margaret McKinlay, originally from Scotland but settled in New Zealand, celebrating 100th birthday at the Nurse Maude Hospital in Merivale. 22 November 1982.

