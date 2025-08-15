Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

WORD Christchurch Festival starts is on from 27 August to 31 August. If you are a poetry fan, here's a lineup of things you might enjoy.

Wednesday 27 August

The Frontline High School Grand Slam, 7pm to 8.30pm, The Piano

Hear the next generation of truth talkers share their stories in an explosion of youth expression as they battle it out to be Grand Slam Champions. Word – The Front Line is Ōtautahi Christchurch’s inter-High School Poetry Slam. More than a poetry slam, Word – The Front Line is a celebration of the future artists, leaders, and legends of Aotearoa New Zealand.

In partnership with Action Education.

This event is proudly supported by The Piano’s Next Generation Fund.

Find out more and book your tickets

Friday 29 August

Ray Shipley's Late Night Poetry Hour 9pm to 11pm, Little Andromeda

Ōtautahi Christchurch’s favourite nocturnal salon brings together cool visitors and hot locals for a memorable night of poetry, good feelings and staying up a bit too late. The one and only Ray Shipley hosts Dominic Guerrera (Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri), Erik Kennedy, Kate Camp and Gabrielle Huria (Ngāi Tahu). And if you’re keen to have a go, step up for an open mic slot!

Find out more and book your tickets

Saturday 30 August and Sunday 31 August

Ōtautahi Zinefest 11am to 4pm, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

There are always wonderful poetry zines for sale at the Ōtautahi Zinefest.

Saturday 30 August

Love at first line: A poetry dating show 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Tautoro / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Love is in the air… but is everyone here for the right reasons? For one night only, we ditch the dating apps and ask three mystery poets to woo with just their words, live on stage. Hopeless romantic Chris Tse plays matchmaker to help one lucky contestant find the poet of their dreams.

Find out more and book your tickets

Poetry in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Visiting for WORD?

Visit the poetry books at Tūranga or any of our libraries. We have titles you can borrow, as well as New Zealand poetry books you can read in the library.

Go down to The Terraces and see the poetry on the banks by Apirana Taylor. There are literary sculptures in Christchurch's Avon River precinct. The panels display excerpts from works by prominent authors Apirana Taylor, John Deans, Wiremu Te Uki and David Eggleton.

Wander further afield and see Ōtākaro to Victoria nā Hinemoana Baker at a mini-park at 108 Victoria Street.

More poetry

Browse our poetry page

National Poetry Day competition

Write, inspire and compete!

In celebration of National Poetry Day, we are running a Poetry competition. Winners will have their poem printed on a tote bag!

Entries are open from 18 to 31 August. Find out more.

WORD Christchurch

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online or pick up a printed copy from your library.