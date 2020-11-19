Dodge City under construction: Picturing Canterbury

Bruce McMillan, design artist of the Great Western Adventure wild west township, a paintballing game complex still under construction at Dodge City, Johns Road in Harewood, 1986.

Do you have any photographs of Dodge City? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information