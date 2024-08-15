Fatma Ali bringing out the cake: Picturing Canterbury

by
Fatma Ali bringing out the cake. In copyright. CCL-CaSo-030.

Fatma Ali bringing out the cake at the Canterbury Somali Association independence day event held at Aldersgate Centre (309 Durham Street North). July 2023.

