Grand Day Out at Matatiki Hornby Centre and Tūranga: Wednesday 1 October 2025

Wednesday 1 October is the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, a global celebration of the contributions of older people, to raise awareness of the challenges they face, and encourage communities to take action to support ageing well. Join us for special Grand Days Out at Matatiki Hornby Centre and Tūranga.

Matatiki Hornby Centre – Event Schedule

10am to 11am: Let’s Share a Cuppa!

Start the day with a warm cup of tea at the library. Enjoy good company, friendly faces, and a relaxing moment together. Everyone’s welcome!

10am to 2pm: Get crafty and make your own photo frame!

Make a personalised frame to hold a special memory, enjoy friendly company, and take home something beautiful.

11am to 12noon: Join the Fun!

Come to the library to play classic bingo. Whether you're a bingo pro or a first-timer, you're in for a good time! Looking for something different? Try out our interactive tablet games — a fun way to explore something new!

12noon to 1pm: Staying Safe Online - Manawa Tahi Room

Take part in a Cybersecurity Awareness talk designed to help you stay safe online. Learn simple tips to protect your personal information, spot scams, and feel more confident online.

1pm to 2pm: Need help with your device or digital questions?

Join us for a relaxed tech support session with TechMate volunteers. Whether it’s your phone, tablet, or laptop, they’ll guide you through the basics and answer your questions.

Tūranga – Event Schedule

Tūranga 60 Cathedral Square

All day events: 10.30am to 5pm

Knit 'n' Yarn

He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor

Come along with your knitting, crochet or other craft project.

You've been framed

Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Do you have a photo with a grandparent, grandchild, or someone special you'd love to frame? Bring your photo along or make a frame ready for a favourite memory. Add names, fun words, or designs to make it your own. You just need a photo or a picture, everything else is provided.

Tuna and eels

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

This is a different take on the traditional Snakes and Ladders board game, using historical images of Christchurch people, places, and events from Canterbury Stories.

10.30am to 11am: Wā Kōrero-Storytimes

Ngā Purapura / Activity Room, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Join us for a special Grand Storytime session that welcomes all generations.

10.30am to 11.15am: Breathing Matters

Auaha Hīhī, He Hononga | Connection, Ground Level

Breathing Matters - Breath coaching class. Explore how small, intentional movements and functional breathing techniques can support strength, mobility, and overall wellbeing.

10.30am to 11.30am: Meet the Locals

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Use your new knowledge to track the stories of some of our local Christchurch identities, people like Steffano Webb - gifted photographer, Henry James Nicholas - war hero, and Annie Quayle Townend - philanthropist.

11am to 11.30am: Just Dance

Ngā Purapura / Activity Room, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Get ready to turn up the music at our energising, feel-good Just Dance Party! Whether you're 5 or 85, a seasoned dancer, a joyful wiggler, or someone who grooves from the comfort of a chair, this 30-minute dance fest is all about celebrating joy, connection, and the freedom to move your body your way. All ages welcome, families, friends and solo movers alike.

11am to 12noon: Badge Buddies

Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Come along and make some magic with our fun and crafty badge making activity. In pairs, you'll each design half a badge and then swap with your partner and take home a one-of-a-kind badge that you can share with your buddy.

1pm to 4pm: Grand Day Out Expo

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Explore local services, organisations, and support networks who all serve our older adult community. Discover groups who specialise in accessibility, health, recreational activities, and who can help you connect with your community.

1pm to 2pm: Shared Reading

Auahatanga / Creativity, Level 4

In this Grand Day Out special edition, join us for Shared Reading - an opportunity to listen to a short story and a poem as a group and then break it down and discuss it. Share your thoughts - how it made you feel, how you interpreted it, did you enjoy it?

1pm to 3pm: VR Virtual Reality

He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor

Explore new worlds with our immersive Virtual Reality experience. Dive into the depths of the ocean or journey into Antarctica, the world is your oyster.

1pm to 3pm: Mah Jong for Beginners

Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

In this special edition event for Grand Day Out, join us and learn how to play mahjong. It will help sharpen your mind and connect you with new friends.

2pm to 5pm: Fala Time

Ngā Purapura / Activity Room, Hapori | Community, Level 1

"Noa'ia, Tālofa lava, Mauri, Kia orāna, Mālō e lelei, Talofa, Ni sa bula vinaka, Fakaalofa lahi atu, Mālo ni, Halo olgeta, Halo Oloketa, Tēnā koutou kātoa and warm Pacific greetings to you all! Join us for a special edition of Fala Time at Grand Day Out – Tūranga! Settle in with a warm cup of koko and immerse yourself in the rich stories of Pacific migration, accompanied by soulful Pasifika sounds enjoying a fun craft or two hosted by members of our Pasifika Service Team. This is a space to relax, connect, and celebrate the journeys that shape our communities. Afio mai! (welcome) – bring your heart, your ears, and your love for storytelling".

2pm to 3.30pm Staying safe online

Auaha Hīhī, He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor

Join us for an informative talk about Cybersecurity with ASB. Discover ways to keep yourself safe online and protect your personal information from scammers. Learn how to phish out the frauds and spot the scams!

2pm to 3pm: Meet the Locals

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Use your new knowledge to track the stories of some of our local Christchurch identities, people like Steffano Webb - gifted photographer, Henry James Nicholas - war hero, and Annie Quayle Townend - philanthropist.

2pm to 3pm: Badge Buddies

Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Come along and make some magic with our fun and crafty badge making activity. In pairs, you'll each design half a badge and then swap with your partner and take home a one-of-a-kind badge that you can share with your buddy.

2.30pm to 4.30pm: Tech Time Play

Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Ready to roll into tech fun with your grandparents or favourite older adult? Join us for Tech Time Play and take the wheel of the Sphero RVR+ programmable robotic vehicle. Test your driving skills against each other, or dive into coding challenges to make your robot move and complete fun tasks together. Whether you're a curious beginner or a budding tech whiz, it's hands-on learning with a twist of adventure. Come play, code, and explore!

4pm to 5pm: Introduction to the Media Conversion Station

Creative Lab, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Are you interested in converting your photographs, videos, cassettes, film negatives, slides or floppy disks into digital files? Join this session to find out more about Tūranga's media conversion station, including an overview of the equipment, some opportunities for hands-on learning and information about how to book a self-service session to begin your digitisation project. Start converting your precious memories into digital files, ready for viewing and sharing!

Book now for this free session

More for Older Adults