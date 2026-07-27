Haere ra, Harley Chambers

Diggers scraping, nibbling, and pulling down heritage buildings used to be a common sight in Christchurch - less so in recent years.

But this week sees the final hurrah of the long vacant, earthquake-damaged Harley Chambers at the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Worcester Street.

Harley's history

Purpose built in 1929 at the behest of dentist, Dr A. E. Suckling, as a "medico-dental" building, it was designed in 1924 by prominent Christchurch architect G. T. (Gordon) Lucas. Internally the rooms were designed and set up so that every room could potentially be used as a dental surgery and featured a number of "high-tech" innovations in terms of the electrical and heating systems.

Lucas designed a number of other Christchurch buildings including the Hays department store on Gloucester Street. The building remained in use as medical and dental offices (as well as housing a yoga studio and beauty therapist and for a time during the 70s, 'Mystique Massage Parlour') right up until 22 February 2011. The name of the building "Harley" came from where Dr Suckling initially practiced dentistry in London, on the world-renowned Harley Street. Suckling's building, as a hub for medical and dental practices, perhaps functioned as a small-scale Antipodean outpost, with the Harley name adding a little prestige into the bargain.

Extensions were added to the building in 1934, again designed by G. T. Lucas.

See more architectural drawings and plans of the 1934 extension.

Harley Chambers - Across the years

We have a number of photos featuring the buildings in our collection that offer interesting snapshots of life in Christchurch.

People crowding the roof of the festooned Harley Buildings to see Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Royal Tour of 1954.

A rare interior view of the board room at Harley Chambers reveals the height of sophisticated decor in 1975, in which the walls, floor, ceiling and BOARD ROOM TABLES are covered in shag pile*. It's... probably soundproof? A static charge nightmare? A strictly beverage-free zone?

Extra points for the short-shorts and knee-socks combo.

The building again provides a great vantage point, this time for people watching the Christmas parade go past on Cambridge Terrace in 1980.

The buildings have provided a backdrop to more than one parade. Love that location!

Looking postcard perfect just before the earthquakes of February 2011.

Post-quake, the setting for protest...

... and later, some striking graffiti.

The demolition of Harley Chambers will make way for a new 11-storey hotel.

More information

*Harley Chambers: The Building and Its Tenants by Claire Le Couteur confirms that the carpet was cherry red and put in by second floor architecture firm, Group Planners, in the 1970s. WILD.