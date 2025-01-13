Discover Canterbury: Water Fun

by

Splash into summer with this look back at people enjoying the water during New Zealand summers.

Do you have any photographs of your favourite swimming spot? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.
