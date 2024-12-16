Discover Canterbury: ChristChurch Cathedral Christmas

Before the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, ChristChurch Cathedral was a beloved destination, especially during the festive season. Its Gothic architecture, adorned with decorations and a towering Christmas tree, created a magical atmosphere. Sadly, the earthquake left the cathedral severely damaged. Yet, the memory of its Christmastime splendour lives on.

Do you have any photographs of the ChristChurch Cathedral? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.
Read Discover Canterbury posts.

Visit Canterbury Stories Share your Photos

