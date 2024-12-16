Discover Canterbury: ChristChurch Cathedral Christmas

Before the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, ChristChurch Cathedral was a beloved destination, especially during the festive season. Its Gothic architecture, adorned with decorations and a towering Christmas tree, created a magical atmosphere. Sadly, the earthquake left the cathedral severely damaged. Yet, the memory of its Christmastime splendour lives on.
