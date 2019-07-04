Interior of “Smoking Sam”: Picturing Canterbury

Bottles in the back of the Smoking Sam mannequin fill with nicotine, just as the lungs do. The mannequin is used as part of anti-smoking campaigns in Christchurch. 14 March 1973.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

