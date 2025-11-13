Jigger board tree event: Picturing Canterbury

by
Jigger board tree event. In copyright. CCL-ChrPo-AP2-DSC-4020.

Competitors in a jigger board tree wood chopping event at the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Show held at Canterbury Agricultural Park (102 Curletts Road). 14 November 2008.

