Knowlescourt, 274 Papanui Road, 4 March 2011, north facade: Picturing Canterbury

The former house at 274 Papanui Road, known as "Knowles Court" was built in 1910 for Christchurch solicitor, Thomas Gregory Russell and his wife Doris. It was designed in the Arts and Crafts architectural style by John James Collins of the firm Armson, Collins and Harman. The interior of the house was later converted into flats. Although a heritage listed building, having sustained damage during the Canterbury earthquakes, the house was demolished in 2011.

