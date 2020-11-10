Korean Day 한국의 날 – Saturday 14 November 

Korean Day is a one-day event designed to share and enjoy Korean culture with the local people of Christchurch. Please come and explore Korean culture!

Korean Society of Christchurch Korean Day event

When: Saturday 14 Nov from 11am – 4pm

Where: Aurora Centre, Burnside High School

This event is organised by the Korean Society of Christchurch. It will be culture-filled, and will include both traditional and modern K-culture such as food, a traditional clothing Hanbok/한복 fashion show, Taekwondo/태권도, traditional dance, as well as modern K-pop dance performances. This event will be a great opportunity where you can discover more fun experiences about Korean culture.

If you want to know more information or participate in the event please contact the Christchurch Korean Society.

Art Exhibition, Upper Riccarton Library

There is an Art Exhibition by the Korean Community painting club at Upper Riccarton Library from 4 November to 16 November.

Come along and enjoy their annual exhibition!

Korean reading at the library

Booklists

K-Pop and Kimchi: K-pop and Kimchi

Introduction to Korean culture and history, and the experience of being a Korean migrant: K-voices

Mystery: Korean crime booklists

Libraries with Korean language books

You can find books in Korean (part of our World Languages collection) at:

If you want to explore more about Korea please watch this special fun video to introduce beautiful landmarks in Seoul. This video is made by the Korean Tourism Organisation with an alternative pop band 'LEENALCHI / 이날치' and 'Ambiguous Dance Company'.

Korean book club

The Korean Book Club meets on the second Friday of the month at 6pm at Upper Riccarton Library. Come and share your ideas with other Korean book lovers.

Photos of Korean display at Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre.

Kowoon

Library assistant, Tūranga