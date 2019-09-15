Kōrero: Speak te reo

Ko tēnei te wiki o te reo Māori! Each day this week we'll be posting about a different aspect of strengthening te reo Māori.
Te reo Māori is first and foremost a spoken language so the first step in helping strengthen the reo is to open your waha and say something. But what?
In this post we'll be suggesting some resources to help support the use of spoken te reo Māori.
Library resources
We have resources to help with te reo learning including:
- Te reo Māori term and phrase books
- Te reo Māori courses
- Beginners' kete to learning basic Māori language Our downloadable wallet card with pronunciation guide, greetings and beginners' vocab
- For information on classes available locally try our page of recommended websites and online learning tools
You might also like to meet up with other ākonga (learners) at New Brighton's regular Kawhe & Kōrero sessions. Or just say a cheerful "kia ora" to a staff member the next time you visit us - we love that!
Useful words and phrases
- Useful bookish phrases in te reo Māori Book-related questions and phrases from The Sapling
- Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) resources Handy downloadable guides for doing everything from ordering a burger to buying a bus ticket.
- 100 Māori words every New Zealander should know This useful resource includes sound files of the words being read out. See if you can slip a few into your conversation!
More information
- Learning te reo Māori Library resources to help with learning and improving your te reo Māori.
