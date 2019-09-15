Kōrero: Speak te reo

Ko tēnei te wiki o te reo Māori! Each day this week we'll be posting about a different aspect of strengthening te reo Māori.

Te reo Māori is first and foremost a spoken language so the first step in helping strengthen the reo is to open your waha and say something. But what?

In this post we'll be suggesting some resources to help support the use of spoken te reo Māori.

Library resources

We have resources to help with te reo learning including:

You might also like to meet up with other ākonga (learners) at New Brighton's regular Kawhe & Kōrero sessions. Or just say a cheerful "kia ora" to a staff member the next time you visit us - we love that!

Useful words and phrases

More information