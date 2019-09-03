Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week 2019

This year Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is on from 9 to 15 Mahuru (September).
The theme for this year's Māori Language Week is -
Kia kaha te reo Māori - Let’s make the Māori language strong
Join in with Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi (Christchurch City Libraries) and our efforts to strengthen te reo Māori.
Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori events at the Library
We'll be celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with a range of family-friendly events taking place during te wiki.
During te wiki our normal Wā Kōrero (Storytime) sessions for preschoolers will have added stories and songs in te reo Māori.
We'll be having a some Ngā Pakiwaitara (bilingual storytimes) sessions with even more te reo, delivered by Whaea Rochelle from our Ngā Ratonga Māori team. Join her at Wāhi Whānau | Family Place, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga at the below times and days
- 10.30-11am, Tuesday 10 September
- 10.30-11am, Thursday 12 September
And our wharewhare (housie) event at Linwood Library, 3.30-4.30pm Thursday 12 September is perfect for the whole whānau to join in with.
In Aranui? You might want to check out the Loopy Tunes Preschool Music and Movement session, 10.30-11am, Thursday 12 September.
Te Reo Māori resources at the Library
There are many resources available for anyone wanting to strengthen their te reo Māori knowledge, for both adults and children.
In our catalogue
- Learning te reo Māori resources Dictionaries, courses, phrasebooks and more
- Te reo Māori resources for kids
- Reorua (bilingual) titles (children's and adults)
- Māori songs for children
- Non-fiction in te reo Māori
- Children’s books in te reo Māori
- Te reo vocabulary books for children
We've also made lists of modern classic picture books in Te Reo Māori and Māori stories for older children.
Practise Te Reo Māori at the Library
Keep an eye out for our basic te reo Māori folding wallet cards. Pick one up for free when you visit a library (or you can print out your own).
Our māu e tuku (self issue) machines will display in te Reo Māori as their default option for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Ask our friendly staff if you need them to awhi (help) you.
Or learn a new kupu (word) by reading our bilingual library signs or even just learn to say the Māori name of your local library.
Online resources
- Te Reo Māori courses Search CINCH for community courses in the greater Christchurch area.
- Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) resources
- 100 Māori words every New Zealander should know This useful resource includes sound files of the words being read out from nzhistory.net.nz.
- Useful bookish phrases in te reo Māori Book-related questions and phrases from The Sapling
- Video clips and language learning resources from Ngai Tahu's Generation Reo.
- Māori words and phrases from Māori Language.Net, includes commands, phrases to use with children, months of the year, greetings and more.
- Te Papa Tongarewa have a Te reo Māori pukapuka mahi (Māori language activity book) to download suitable for kids 5-10 years
Check back here on our blog during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori for daily posts with suggestions of how you can strengthen the Māori language - kia kaha te reo Māori!
Find more recommended te reo Māori websites and online learning tools