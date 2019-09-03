Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week 2019

This year Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) is on from 9 to 15 Mahuru (September).

The theme for this year's Māori Language Week is -

Kia kaha te reo Māori - Let’s make the Māori language strong

Join in with Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi (Christchurch City Libraries) and our efforts to strengthen te reo Māori.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori events at the Library

We'll be celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with a range of family-friendly events taking place during te wiki.

During te wiki our normal Wā Kōrero (Storytime) sessions for preschoolers will have added stories and songs in te reo Māori.

We'll be having a some Ngā Pakiwaitara (bilingual storytimes) sessions with even more te reo, delivered by Whaea Rochelle from our Ngā Ratonga Māori team. Join her at Wāhi Whānau | Family Place, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga at the below times and days

10.30-11am, Tuesday 10 September

10.30-11am, Thursday 12 September

And our wharewhare (housie) event at Linwood Library, 3.30-4.30pm Thursday 12 September is perfect for the whole whānau to join in with.

In Aranui? You might want to check out the Loopy Tunes Preschool Music and Movement session, 10.30-11am, Thursday 12 September.

Te Reo Māori resources at the Library

There are many resources available for anyone wanting to strengthen their te reo Māori knowledge, for both adults and children.

In our catalogue

We've also made lists of modern classic picture books in Te Reo Māori and Māori stories for older children.

Practise Te Reo Māori at the Library

Keep an eye out for our basic te reo Māori folding wallet cards. Pick one up for free when you visit a library (or you can print out your own).

Our māu e tuku (self issue) machines will display in te Reo Māori as their default option for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Ask our friendly staff if you need them to awhi (help) you.

Or learn a new kupu (word) by reading our bilingual library signs or even just learn to say the Māori name of your local library.

Online resources

Check back here on our blog during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori for daily posts with suggestions of how you can strengthen the Māori language - kia kaha te reo Māori!

Find more recommended te reo Māori websites and online learning tools