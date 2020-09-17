Looking for a Journal, Magazine or Newspaper?

Publications Finder is probably one of the most useful tools in the toolbox for researchers looking for journal articles.This brilliant online resource allows you to search by publication title, subject or ISSN or ISBN number. If browsing is more your style, you can browse by title or by subject. Through Publications Finder you can find all of the journals, magazines and other publications that are available across our many platforms, all available full-text. There are over 100,000 journal titles available, covering subjects like astronomy, oceanography, film and zoology.



Once you have found the title you are looking for, click on the Full Text Access + button to see all the holdings we have of that journal. Then you can find the article or issue you are looking for. Some publications even have a handy search within the publication search box, to find the article you are looking for.

If you are searching for articles on a particular topic from any journal rather than a particular title, use our eResources Discovery Search, which you use from the search on the Christchurch City Libraries homepage.