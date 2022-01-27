Memorial to Colonel James De Renzie Brett: Picturing Canterbury

Memorial in Kirwee to Colonel James De Renzie Brett (1809-1889). Unveiled by his son in 1930. The memorial, set atop a water race, commemorates Brett's introduction of Indian irrigation methods to the Canterbury plains. The memorial mentions Brett's membership of the Order of Medjidjie (نشانِ مجیدی), awarded to him after he raised Albanian troops for the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdulmejid I (عبد المجيد اول) during the Crimean War. 12 November 2021.

Do you have any photographs of the memorial to Colonel James De Renzie Brett? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Canterbury Stories is our digital heritage repository for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

More information