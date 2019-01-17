Michael J Fox and Peter Jackson on the Frighteners set: Picturing Canterbury

Michael J. Fox and Peter Jackson on the set of The Frighteners in London St, Lyttelton, Christchurch. The Lyttelton Post Office (now part of Lyttelton Library and Customer Services) is seen in the background, but was turned into Bistro Sundown for the movie. Also pictured, standing next to Jackson is Kiwi cinematographer, Alun Bollinger. May, 1995.

