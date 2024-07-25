Moorhouse Avenue in fog: Picturing Canterbury

Moorhouse Avenue in fog. Copyright Doc Ross. CCL-DocRoss-Pre-0102-moorhouse-ave-2009.

View of Moorhouse Avenue looking east towards the intersection with Durham Street. 2009. This image comes from a collection of pre-quake photographs by photographer, Doc Ross.

