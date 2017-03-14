Murray Ball finds a Slice of Heaven

It is with great sadness that I write a tribute to one of New Zealand's best cartoonists.

Murray Ball (26 January 1939 – 12 March 2017) was from my home town, Feilding. Stanway I'm pretty sure, or at least Halcombe. Proud as punch they are - because he also made the All Blacks.

Murray Ball was someone who made us laugh, love, dream, and curse the Nor' Wester. He brought great characters to life in Wal, The Dog, Horse, Cooch, Cheeky Hobson, and many others besides.

I've always been into comics. Footrot Flats is a love I share with my Dad. I remember collecting the annuals to add to our collection. We all went to the movie. A friend of mine walked down the aisle to "Slice of Heaven." Lol.

Murray's cartoons and characters addressed pivotal moments and issues in our history - the Springbok Tour coming to mind - rugby being very close to Ball's heart. I still have the clipping from the Manawatu Evening Standard, when the Dog wrote in to say he was hanging up his All Black Jersey.

See ya mate. Love from Fee and The Dog.

