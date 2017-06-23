New Books – 23 June

Hi there, some great looking titles in the box this week.

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, Futurama, Married with Children) has written an autobiography! Grace Notes tells the story of Sagal's amazing and challenging life (not the least having a baby at 52), told as a series of essays. Christina Applegate hails the memoir as "a beautiful poem...you will be transported...and healed." Follow Katey Sagal on Twitter @KateySagal

Grace Notes

Wildlife enthusiasts will love this biography The Durrells of Corfu. Those who remember reading Gerald Durrell's stories of the exotic island and equally exotic pets will enjoy this. The author, Michael Haag, was family friend of Lawrence Durrell, Gerald's father. The book includes photographs, excerpts from stories and an epilogue on Lawrence Durrell's writing.

The Durrells of Corfu

Clive Cussler's new book Nighthawk is the 14th installment of the Numa Files (National Underwater and Marine Agency Foundation). A highly advanced spaceship disappears over the South Pacific. Kurt Austin and NUMA scramble to find it, and its unstable cargo before other nations can discover it's cargo. Great reviews. Keep track of his series with Fantastic Fiction.

Nighthawk

The Other Hoffmann Sister by Ben Fergusson, is an Historic novel about a German family, set in Southwest Africa. When her sister Marguerite later goes missing after their return to Berlin, the mystery haunts Ingrid but her search is interrupted by the onset of World

War I. Fergusson's second novel, the story is described at atmospheric, accurate, elegant and engrossing.

The Other Hoffmann Sister

A Dog's Way Home is another novel from W. Bruce Cameron, author of A Dog's Purpose (recently on film). There are many wonderful tales of great animal journeys. In this story, Lucas has to give up the dog he found as a puppy as pitbulls are banned in Denver. Yet the bond between Bella and Lucas is so strong that Bella attempts a journey of 400 miles across Colorado wilderness.

A Dog's Way Home

Familiar Things is a bit of a gem. South-Korean writer Hwang Sok-Yong is being hailed as 'the most powerful voice in Asia' (Kenzaburo Oe), this book as a 'great political book' (Critiques Libres). Flower Island is a landfill, home to the poor who have been driven out of the city. Yet against the stark backdrop of reality, Ancient Spirits are about to reveal themselves...

Familiar Things

