New Zealand International Film Festival 2017

Today the Christchurch programme for the New Zealand International Film Festival was launched.

Every year the New Zealand International Film Festival screens a range of films. It's Christchurch's turn from 3 August to 20 August.

Literary films at the Festival

If you like movies based on books — or want to read the book before you see the movie — there are plenty of films for you at the 2017 Christchurch leg of the NZ International Film Festival. Thanks to the Film Festival organisers for providing us with some of the following information:

A Monster Calls

A story-telling monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) helps a sleeping boy with his waking-life nightmares in this adaptation of Patrick Ness’ novel, spectacularly realised with lavish CGI and painterly animations.

Based on the novel A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness.

A Woman's Life (Une Vie)

A literary adaptation of a story by Guy de Maupassant styled with striking immediacy, Stéphane Brizé relates the tragedy of an adventurous young 19th-century noblewoman harshly judged for an unfortunate marriage.

Bill Direen: A Memory of Others

A documentary about New Zealand musician Bill Direen.

Find books and music by Bill Direen in our collection.

Call Me By Your Name

This gorgeous and moving adaptation of André Aciman’s acclaimed novel, directed by Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love), stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet as lovers in sun-kissed northern Italy.

Based on the book Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman

Citizen Jane

A documentary capturing the showdown in the 1950s between the activist Jane Jacobs and the trumpian urban planner Robert Moses: as she fights preserve urban communities in the face of destructive development projects.

Based on The Death and Life of Great American Cities by Jane Jacobs

Ethel and Ernest

This animated adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ graphic memoir of his parents’ lives is both humble and profound, with gorgeous renderings of Briggs’ justly famous lines. Featuring the voices of Jim Broadbent and Brenda Blethyn.

Based on the graphic novel memoir Ethel and Ernest by Raymond Briggs

Heal the Living

A catastrophic accident leaves one family in ruins and bestows another with precious hope in a hospital drama immeasurably enhanced by the delicate sensitivity of Katell Quillévéré’s script and the poetic force of her direction.

Based on Mend the living by Maylis de Kerangal

I Am Not Your Negro

A documentary based on James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, Remember This House, exploring the history of racism in the United States through Baldwin's reminiscences of civil rights leaders.

Lady MacBeth

Florence Pugh is mesmerising as she transmutes from nervous bride to femme fatale in this bracing British period drama based on the 19th-century Russian classic by Nikolai Leskov - Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District.

The Lost City of Z

Charlie Hunnam makes a commanding flawed hero as British Amazon explorer Percy Fawcett in a sweeping giant screen epic, filmed with rare intelligence by writer/director James Gray. With Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson.

Based on the novel by David Grann, The Lost City of Z

No Ordinary Sheila

A documentary exploring the life of New Zealand writer Sheila Natusch who has written over 30 books including Animals of New Zealand, The Cruise of Acheron, Hell and High Water and Wild Fare for Wilderness Forager. No Ordinary Sheila is a documentary about her life, times – and places.

Stalker

Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 masterpiece, like his earlier Solaris, is a free and allegorical adaptation of a sci-fi novel, Arkady and Boris Strugatsky’s Roadside Picnic.

See also the book about the movie Stalker - Zona: A book about a film about a journey to a room by Geoff Dyer.

Swallows and Amazons

Four children (the Swallows) on holiday in the Lake District (UK) sail on their own to an island and start a war with rival children (the Amazons).

Based on the book Swallows and Amazons by Arthur Ransome

To Stay Alive: A Method

This Dutch documentary film is based on Michel Houellebecq's 1991 essay To Stay Alive, about struggling artists, the role of the poet, and mental health problems. It features marginal artists as well as Houellebecq and the rock singer Iggy Pop.

Read books in our collection by Michel Houellebecq

Una

A young woman arrives unexpectedly at an older man's workplace looking for answers as to their shared past in an abusive sexual relationship.

Based on the play Blackbird by David Harrower

