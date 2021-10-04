Open day, 1955: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021

US Navy Icebreaker at Lyttelton Open day. 1955. Highly commended entry in the 2012 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Raymond Morris.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021 is on again this October from Friday 1st to Sunday 31st.

The theme for this year’s Photo Hunt is People and Place – our stories revealed. Share your photos and help us tell the diverse stories of Christchurch and its people.

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you. You can also submit online at christchurchcitylibraries.com or upload directly to the Discovery Wall.

This year we are also running an Antarctic section for Photo Hunt. If you have any photos relating to the Antarctic include the word Antarctic on your submission and you will go in the draw to win a prize.

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on the Discovery Wall in Tūranga or on the website discoverywall.nz and at canterburystories.nz