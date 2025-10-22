Photo Hunt 2025: Construction in the Square

Christchurch City Libraries has held a Photo Hunt every year during October since 2008. It aims to gather photographs, digital and physical, from across the community and to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury. This year’s theme is Building place – evolving communities.

Christchurch City Libraries has produced a set of four postcards promoting the competition which are available from your local library. We will be featuring these postcard images here on our blog.

Do you have any photographs, historical or contemporary, of the physical and social development of Christchurch and Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute your images to this year's Photo Hunt and you could be in to win Riverside vouchers!

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2025

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Building place – evolving communities.

How to enter:

Here is how you can contribute your digital images to the Photo Hunt:

1. Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz;

2. Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have physical photos you want to scan, you can:

1. Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October;

2. Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

Explore local images and share your photos