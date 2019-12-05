Otto Gustav Rosenau: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: Otto Gustav Rosenau a Jewish refugee from Germany who worked with my Grandfather Max Ogilvie for a time on his orchard in Horotane valley and then went to enlist on the 26th December 1939 ( Papers Past). The paper describes the novel way in which the rally aroused interest in recruiting for the second eschelon of the special force, "with sirens shrieking, three fire engines and two traffic cars converged on Cathedral square about 7.30 on Saturday evening from all quarters of the city and a large crowd of people soon collected." Otto who had escaped as a Jewish refugee from Germany enlisted on the 29th December 1939 according to Papers Past. This photo which he sent to my Grandfather showing him in kit says "Best wishes from Otto, July 1940"

Do you have any photographs of Jewish refugees who settled in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

