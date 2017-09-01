Peacock at New Brighton Zoo: Picturing Canterbury

Peacock at New Brighton Zoo. January 1965. The North Brighton Zoo started as an aquarium, possibly as early as the 1880s and became a mini zoo, run by Bill Grey, in the late 1940s. It closed in 1996.

Date: 1965.

Entry in the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Do you have any photographs of the former New Brighton Zoo? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation