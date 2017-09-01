Peacock at New Brighton Zoo: Picturing Canterbury

Peacock at New Brighton Zoo. January 1965. The North Brighton Zoo started as an aquarium, possibly as early as the 1880s and became a mini zoo, run by Bill Grey, in the late 1940s. It closed in 1996.
