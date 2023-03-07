Podcast – Heritage and human rights

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is heritage? And how can it be used to both conserve and uphold human rights, but also undermine and challenge them? Four amazing guests share their views: Hatesa Seumanutafa (Canterbury Museum), Rosie Ibbotson (University of Canterbury), Kerryn Pollock (Heritage New Zealand - Pouhere Taonga) and Victoria Bliss (Christchurch City Council).
This show aired first on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Heritage and human rights

