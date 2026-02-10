Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Guests Josiah Tualamali'i and Daniel Mataki Jr discuss the Dawn Raids and their legacies, four years on from the official government apology.
Transcript - Legacies of Dawn Raids
Find more in our collection
Read
- Titles about Samoan people in New Zealand
- Titles about Polynesian Civil Rights in New Zealand
- Dawn Raids Reading: Pacific Underground at 30 – WORD Christchurch 2024 post
- Podcast - Apologising for the Dawn Raids
See more photos of Kophie Loaf's Dawn Raids mural
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
Add a comment to: Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Legacies of the Dawn Raids