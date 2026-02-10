Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Legacies of the Dawn Raids

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Josiah Tualamali'i and Daniel Mataki Jr discuss the Dawn Raids and their legacies, four years on from the official government apology.

