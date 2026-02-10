Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Legacies of the Dawn Raids

by

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Josiah Tualamali'i and Daniel Mataki Jr discuss the Dawn Raids and their legacies, four years on from the official government apology.

 

Transcript - Legacies of Dawn Raids

Find more in our collection

Catalogue record for Dawn RaidCatalogue record for The Platform: The Radical Legacy of the Polynesian PanthersCatalogue record for A new dawnCatalogue record for Tangata O Le Moana: New Zealand and the People of the PacificCatalogue record for Polynesian Panthers: Pacific Protest and Affirmative Action in Aotearoa New Zealand 1971-1981Catalogue record for A Niu Dawn: Creative Responses to the Dawn RaidsCatalogue record for Polynesian PanthersCatalogue record for Mau: Samoa's Struggle Against New Zealand OppressionCatalogue record for Dawn Raids

Read

Dawn Raids mural by Kophie Loaf (MEEP), CC BY-NC-SA 4.0, CCL-DW-193921

See more photos of Kophie Loaf's Dawn Raids mural

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

