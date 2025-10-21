Podcast – Discussing whiteness

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is 'whiteness', and how does it play out in the context of Aotearoa New Zealand? Guests Ella Henry and Elizabeth Ann Cook, author of Unsettled Bliss: Whiteness in Aotearoa, engage in honest and lively discussion on the concept and what we can all do to examine our own positioning and work towards a more harmonious society.

Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air

