Podcast – Discussing whiteness

by

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is 'whiteness', and how does it play out in the context of Aotearoa New Zealand? Guests Ella Henry and Elizabeth Ann Cook, author of Unsettled Bliss: Whiteness in Aotearoa, engage in honest and lively discussion on the concept and what we can all do to examine our own positioning and work towards a more harmonious society.  

Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air

Transcript - Discussing whiteness

Find out more

  Catalogue record for Unsettled BlissCatalogue record for Towards a grammar of raceCatalogue record for Justice and Race: Campaigns Against Racism and Abuse in Aotearoa New ZealandCatalogue record for Nga Patai: Racism and Ethnic Relations in Aotearoa/ New ZealandCatalogue record for Leave Your Big Boots at the Door: Pākehā Confronting Racism Against MāoriCatalogue record for Sorry Mate, We Don't Cut Maori Hair!Catalogue record for The unsettled: Small Stories of ColonisationCatalogue record for A fielf guide to white supremacyCatalogue record for What Is Race? Who Are Racists? Why Does Skin Colour Matter? And Other Big QuestionsCatalogue record for How to argue with a racist Catalogue record for How to be an antiracistCatalogue record for White self-criticality beyond anti-racismCatalogue record for How to be less stupid about raceCatalogue record for So you want to talk about race

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

Celebrate Diwali 2025

Podcast - Temporary migrants

The best New Zealand crime writing: Ngaio Marsh Awards 2025

Discover New Posts

Read It Before You See It 2025: Mystery queens & double King

Everyone loves Kingfisher: Callie Hart dishes on Quicksilver

Celebrate Diwali 2025

Add a comment to: Podcast – Discussing whiteness

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi