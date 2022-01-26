Podcast – Living the life we value

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Paul Dalziel (Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit at Lincoln University) and Nathaniel Herz-Erdinger (Living Wage Aotearoa) talk us about the economics of enabling everyone to live the life they value - which starts with paying a living wage.

Part I: Introduction to the Living Wage Movement; introduction to wellbeing economics; reasons why a living wage is important; the four wellbeings (economic, environmental, social, cultural)

Part II: Progress of the Living Wage Movement, including info about what sectors are getting behind it; the positive and negative impacts of COVID-19 on progress; the importance of valuing workers for their skills and loyalty

Part III: The impact of the Living Standards Framework on wellbeing economics; hopes for the future

