Podcast – Living the life we value

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Paul Dalziel (Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit at Lincoln University) and Nathaniel Herz-Erdinger (Living Wage Aotearoa) talk us about the economics of enabling everyone to live the life they value - which starts with paying a living wage.
Part I: Introduction to the Living Wage Movement; introduction to wellbeing economics; reasons why a living wage is important; the four wellbeings (economic, environmental, social, cultural)
Part II: Progress of the Living Wage Movement, including info about what sectors are getting behind it; the positive and negative impacts of COVID-19 on progress; the importance of valuing workers for their skills and loyalty
Part III: The impact of the Living Standards Framework on wellbeing economics; hopes for the future
Transcript - Living the life we value
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles on Social Responsibility of Business
- Find titles on Wellbeing - Economic aspects
- Find articles about Wellbeing economics in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.