Polynesian Performing Arts Centre: Picturing Canterbury

Performer Joe Tamaira (left) with band members (from left) Jon Wallace, Keri Marriner, Steven Days and Bonnie Kaukau at the Polynesian Performing Arts Centre. The centre is part of the Polynesian Performing Arts Trust which supports those who are unemployed. 31 October 1987.

