Read with Pride

Kia ora koutou. Christchurch Pride starts today. Check out our page on Christchurch Pride to find out about events and resources at the library - from Queens telling Stories at Tūranga Saturday 6 March 1pm to 2pm, Community Law Canterbury Pride events on Saturday 6 March and Tuesday 9 March; Manga Club at Tūranga on Thursday 11 March, Book speed dating at Upper Riccarton on Friday 12 March, and Pride Badge Making at Tūranga on Saturday 13 March.

Town is decorated for Pride - looking #ColourfulCashel, so take a pic by the rainbows and the cool selfie spots by Kathmandu.

We’re celebrating Christchurch Pride by showcasing some of the new rainbow books in our collections!

Local author A.J. Fitzwater has written two crackingingly good fantasy books:

No Man's Land is a beautifully written book is a historical fantasy and love story set in North Otago. A.J. Fitzwater has been influenced by feminist and LGBTQ+ history and their family's memories of North Otago in wartime. The author has been able to turn a piece of forgotten women’s history into a beautiful tapestry of pride and love that crosses cultures, countries and decades.

No Man's Land



Fall in love with Cinrak the capybara in a series of captivating adventures.

The Voyages of Cinrak the Dapper



Read: “Reimagining better worlds is what is going to get us through the Strange Times”: A. J. Fitzwater – The book launch of No Man’s Land

More Pride Picks

Friday 5 March - Rick by Alex Gino

For older kids, Rick is a heartfelt story about a young person discovering their chosen family at a Rainbow Spectrum group at school. We have this in eAudiobook and eBook too.

Rick



Saturday 6 March - Queer Heroes by Arabelle Sicardi





From our children’s collection – Queer Heroes is a bright and beautiful book introduces readers to a diverse range of queer artists, activists, scholars and more, past and present.

Queer Heroes



Sunday 7 March - Julian by Jessica Love

Two for the price of one with these children’s picture books about a kid called Julian, by Jessica Love. With stunning illustrations, these books follow Julian as he explores different ways to express himself with the support and love of his family.

Julian Is A Mermaid



Julian at the Wedding



Monday 8 March - Seeing Gender by Iris Gottlieb





From our Young Adult collection – Seeing Gender, by Iris Gottlieb. Dive into this gorgeous coffee-table-type book about everything gender and expression. Every page explores a different concept, person, or idea!

Seeing Gender



Tuesday 9 March – Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald



In the Young Adult collection – Beyond the Ruby Veil, by Mara Fitzgerald. Just look at this stunning cover! This dark and gory fantasy takes a real risk with a chaotic and dislikeable main character – read it to find out whether it pays off!

Beyond the Ruby Veil



Wednesday 10 March – Cosmoknights by Hannah Templer





Another from our Young Adult collection – Cosmoknights, by Hannah Templer. This action-packed graphic novel features epic meca robot jousts, daring rescues, and fighting the patriarchy in space – it’s a wild ride.

Cosmoknights



Thursday 11 March – Cleanness by Garth Greenwell



Here’s one for grown-ups – Cleanness, by Garth Greenwell. A short story collection about power, desire and life. Weaving between different sexual encounters some tender and sweet, others filled with violent delights. This book is beautifully written if you like lyrical writing, melancholic tones and strong characters.

Cleanness



Friday 12 March – How To Be Ace by Rebecca Burgess



From our Adult Collection comes How To Be Ace, a beautifully illustrated watercolour graphic novel by Rebecca Burgess. In this book, Rebecca explores the challenges, confusions, and joys of being ace (as well as their anxiety and OCD) with humour and humanity, while also addressing that theirs is just one of many different experiences.

How to Be Ace



Saturday 13 March – Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth



Our last book comes from our Adult collection – Plain Bad Heroines, by Emily M. Danforth. Set in New England, this creepy horror-comedy follows the history of a cursed school, and a murder mystery on school grounds. 100 years after the murder, a book is published about the queer and feminist secrets of the school. Enter lesbian 'it' girl Harper and B-list celeb Audrey, who are having a hard time telling fact from fiction.

Plain Bad Heroines



MORE RAINBOW READING

Pics from Tūranga

Photos of 2021 Pride displays.