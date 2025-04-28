Reviving the Gothic: Open Christchurch and the architecture of Benjamin Mountfort

Are you a fan of striking spires, steep gables and stunning stonework? Love hanging out in characterful spaces at the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora? Keen to find out a bit more about the redevelopment of our Museum?

If so, Open Christchurch (the annual festival of architectural excellence) and Tūranga have some tasty treats in store for you over the next few weeks!

This years' festival will commemorate the bicentenary of the birth of iconic nineteenth century Christchurch architect, Benjamin Woolfield Mountfort. Fans should strap in and prepare to head out on a creative, cultural journey that will incorporate a carefully curated set of events celebrating the Gothic Revival style.

First up is an interdisciplinary exhibition, Mountfort and the Canterbury Museum, which will present architectural material curated by Holly Neave. It'll guide you through from 1870, when the Canterbury Museum was first built, to the redevelopment taking place today. As the Museum is currently closed to the public, this exhibition will provide an excellent way for everyone to learn about the history and future of Mountfort’s museum buildings.

A talk, Updates on the Canterbury Musuem, by Athfield Architects Director Trevor Watts will also help you get up-to-date with the redevelopment. It will take place in Rutherford's Den lecture theatre, and explore how the redevelopment aims to recognise the original architectural contributions of Mountfort and celebrate the museum’s heritage buildings.

If you like getting creative, there are several activities happening at Tūranga that will allow you to practically explore design elements from Mountfort's work and the Gothic Revival style.

Those 12+ can learn how to create your own set of architecturally themed coasters by adapting templates and etching these into plywood on the laser cutter as a part of the Creative Gothic workshop. Children can mix colour, geometry and patterns to create their own paper tiles in Artful Gothic. While fans of all ages can tour the rest of the Mountfort buildings featured in the festival to pick up a range of colouring sheets designed by Ara Visual Communication students .... collect the whole set and you'll be able to compile your very own custom colouring book!

To find out more about Benjamin Mountfort and the Gothic Revival style, check out some of these books at your local library branch:

A Dream of Spires



Gothic NZ



Ōtautahi Christchurch Architecture

