Safety Week – The elephant never forgets: Picturing Canterbury

Do you have any photographs of parades in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Visit the Discovery Wall

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation