Sheep being herded towards Cathedral Square: Picturing Canterbury

Sheep being herded towards Cathedral Square

Sheep being herded down Cathedral Square road from Worcester Street being followed by crowds of people on foot. Canterbury Museum, Harley Chambers, Municipal Chambers and Rydges Hotel are along the right hand side.

Do you have any photographs of Worcester Street? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.