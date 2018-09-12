Suffrage 125 in Ōtautahi – celebrating women winning the right to vote in 19 September 1893

New Zealand women gained the right to vote on 19 September 1893, so this year marks 125 years since women won the right to vote. The Suffrage 125 celebration is being led by the Ministry for Women, New Zealand Minitatanga mō ngā Wahine in partnership with Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.
The Suffrage 125 Events and Celebrations include happenings in Ōtautahi, on Wednesday 19 September (and before and after the anniversary date):
- The Challenges of Women's Biography and the Life of Kate Sheppard Margaret Lovell-Smith at the Canterbury Workers Educational Association. Wednesday 12 and 19 September.
- 125th anniversary of Women's Suffrage in NZ Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern as keynote speaker. Thursday 13 September.
- Kate Sheppard Celebration Tour Saturday 15 September 9.45am to 1pm, Canterbury Workers Educational Association.
Events on Wednesday 19 September
- National Council of Women Christchurch Branch Suffrage Day 19 September 12pm to 12.30pm at the Kate Sheppard Memorial.
- Kate Sheppard Memorial Trust Suffrage 125th Celebration and Fundraiser 19 September 6.15pm to 9.30pm at Knox Church.
The Mix: Suffrage City 125: Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū Wednesday 19 September 6pm to 9pm Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.
Includes curator Felicity Milburn in conversation with Barbara Brookes, author of A History of New Zealand Women, NZI Foyer takeover with Fun Natural Fun (join Instant Fantasy, Misfit Mod. Trainwreck & blle fmme for an all-inclusive DJ night, drop in Feminist Badge making workshop ...Subscribe to the Facebook event.
- Suffrage Day Workshop: Researching Women's Stories Heritage New Zealand, Canterbury Museum, Archives New Zealand, Memories in Time 19 September 7pm to 9pm
- PechaKucha Night Christchurch: Women, Science and Conservation Wednesday 19 September, 7.30pm to 9.30pm
- UC FemSoc and the National Council of Women – Christchurch Branch are putting on a series of events including:
- 10.30am Suffrage 125 Tea Party - Raising Awareness to end Period Poverty Toi Moroki CoCA Centre of Contemporary Art (66 Gloucester Street)
Bring a sanitary item to donate and enjoy morning tea and cakes with fellow students and members of the National Council of Women. Then walk over to the Kate Sheppard Memorial.
- 12pm to 12.30pm National Council of Women Christchurch Branch Suffrage Day Kate Sheppard Memorial (159 Oxford Terrace)
Be inspired by listening to a variety of women on what the vote means to them, along with some poetry readings.
Kate Sheppard Suffrage Dollshouse display and Raffle for Cholmondeley Children's Centre
Kate Sheppard Suffrage Dollshouse display and Raffle for Cholmondeley Children’s Centre
Come along and see tiny suffrage dollshouses at the new Woolston Community Library 689 Ferry Road from Saturday 15 to Saturday 22 September and enter the live raffle draw at 11am on Saturday 22 September at the Woolston Library. You could win the Kate Sheppard dollshouse ($2 a ticket or 3 tickets for $5). Come and enjoy the display, tiny cupcakes, and coffee - and also see tiny dollshouse tributes to other women who campaigned for the vote including the Dunedin Tailoresses Union, Meri Te Tai Mangakahia and more.
More local Suffrage 125 events
Suffrage Series at the Arts Centre Tuesday 16, Wednesday 17, and Friday 19 October
The Suffrage Series celebrates the diverse range of women we have in Canterbury through three nights of quick fire talks, discussions and music.
We do this 12 May 2018 to 26 May 2019 and We Do This – Suffrage art tours (12 to 22 October 2pm)
A recharged contemporary exhibition to mark 125 years of women’s suffrage at Christchurch Art Gallery.
Suffrage and Suffering - Changing Canterbury Canterbury Museum 12 October to 22 October
Visit a display commemorating Kate Sheppard's role in achieving suffrage for women in New Zealand. Tours: Tuesday 16 October 3.30pm to 4.30pm; Thursday 18 October 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Suffrage and Heroism Saturday 13 October 2pm to 3.30pm, Former Trinity Congregational Church, 124 Worcester Street
A floor talk by Dr Anna Crighton of the Christchurch Heritage Trust, will explain why the theme of Suffrage and Heroism relates to the history of the Church.
- Methodist Suffrage Trail Talk [bookings required] Thursday 18 October 2pm to 3pm Methodist Church of New Zealand Archives, 50 Langdons Road, PapanuiCome to an illustrated presentation on the role of the Methodist Church in the campaign for women's suffrage in New Zealand during the 1890s.
- Trust the Women: Dora Meeson Coates Friday 19 October 12.30pm to 1pm Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetūChristchurch Art Gallery Curator Felicity Milburn discusses the extraordinary life of Canterbury College-trained artist Dora Meeson Coates (1869-1955).
Suffrage 125 national events
Here are some events and resources online specially for Suffrage 125:
#Trailblaizing125
#Trailblazing125 marks this massive milestone and honours all the amazing women of New Zealand. We are proud and privileged to bring you 24 incredible wāhine toa - one post for every day for the first 24 days of September.
Suffrage 125: The Women on Wikipedia Challenge
Celebrate 125 years of women's suffrage by helping to increase the visibility of New Zealand women who have made a contribution to the arts and community life in Aotearoa. Your mission if you choose to accept it: think of a female NZ writer, artist or community figure, check whether they are represented on Wikipedia, and if not, create an article about them and their work. If an article already exists, check there's nothing important missing and fill the gap if you can. When you're done, post the links to the Women on Wikipedia Challenge Facebook page so other people can read, share, and add to them. Find out more.
FUNNY GIRLS
And hooray, there's a Funny Girls NZ Suffrage Special on THREE on Thursday 20 September 8.30pm to 9.30pm
Connect with Suffrage 125
- Like the Suffrage 125 Facebook page
- Like the Suffrage 125 Christchurch Facebook page
Suffrage 125 resources
Explore suffrage resources compiled by the Ministry for Women, New Zealand Minitatanga mō ngā Wahine in partnership with Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.
New Zealand women and the vote
Information on women and suffrage from New Zealand History Online.
Women’s Suffrage Petition
The petition was organised in 1893, and was described by Kate Sheppard as "a monster petition" demanding the right for women to vote. A digital image of the actual petition held at National Archives. Search for the names of women who signed the petition at New Zealand History Online.
