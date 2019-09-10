Podcast: Wearing the hijab

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

A rich conversation with Christchurch women Hafsa Ahmed, Denise Jaegar, Qaali Mohammed and Sondos Quraan about why they wear the hijab and how it makes them feel - think empowerment, not oppression.

Part I: What the Qur'an says about hijab; hijab as connection to Allah

Part II: Why do you wear the hijab? How old were you when you first started wearing it? responsibilities that come with wearing the hijab; hijab does not mean oppression; dress as a personal choice

Part III: Discrimination against hijabis; racism in New Zealand; the positives and negatives of hijabs as fashion

