Podcast: Wearing the hijab

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
A rich conversation with Christchurch women Hafsa Ahmed, Denise Jaegar, Qaali Mohammed and Sondos Quraan about why they wear the hijab and how it makes them feel - think empowerment, not oppression.
Part I: What the Qur'an says about hijab; hijab as connection to Allah
Part II: Why do you wear the hijab? How old were you when you first started wearing it? responsibilities that come with wearing the hijab; hijab does not mean oppression; dress as a personal choice
Part III: Discrimination against hijabis; racism in New Zealand; the positives and negatives of hijabs as fashion
Transcript of the show - Wearing the hijab
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
