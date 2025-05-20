Tabletop Tūranga – Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025

You are invited to Tabletop Tūranga, our third annual boardgaming festival. Everyone is welcome, from seasoned gamers to those who are brand new to the hobby. Entrance is completely free. This year we will be partnering with The Southern Cancer Society and will be including a raffle with prizes!
- A games library with over 100 games available.
- Staff and volunteers to assist with rules and selection if needed.
- Demo games from noted New Zealand game publishers and local developers.
- Demos from clubs, including Christchurch Wargamers, GO, Mathateca and more.
- Staff and volunteer led games, including “Blood on the Clocktower”.
- Special area for children's games and activities.
Timetable
Saturday 7 June
He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga
Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place
D&D
Social Deduction Games:
Area under stairs
Wargaming
Hapori | Community, Level 1
Tautoru / TSB Space
Outside Tautoru / TSB Space
- Demos: Garphill Games
- Demos: Cheeky Parrot Games
- Play to win Castleshire - Till Peters
- 3 Arrows Game
- Other developers
Area by lifts
Southern Cancer Society raffle
Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3, Tūranga
Sunday 8 June
He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga
Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place
D&D
Social Deduction Games:
Hapori | Community, Level 1
Outside Tautoru / TSB Space
- Demos: Garphill Games
- Demos: Cheeky Parrot Games
- Play to win Castleshire - Till Peters
- 3 Arrows Game
- Other developers
Area by lifts
Southern Cancer Society raffle
