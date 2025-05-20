Tabletop Tūranga – Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025

You are invited to Tabletop Tūranga, our third annual boardgaming festival. Everyone is welcome, from seasoned gamers to those who are brand new to the hobby. Entrance is completely free. This year we will be partnering with The Southern Cancer Society and will be including a raffle with prizes!

A games library with over 100 games available.

Staff and volunteers to assist with rules and selection if needed.

Demo games from noted New Zealand game publishers and local developers.

Demos from clubs, including Christchurch Wargamers, GO, Mathateca and more.

Staff and volunteer led games, including “Blood on the Clocktower”.

Special area for children's games and activities.

Timetable

Saturday 7 June

He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga

Go Club

Wargamers

Mathateca

Chess

Ancient Games

Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place

D&D

Social Deduction Games:

Area under stairs

Wargaming

Hapori | Community, Level 1

Granny Wars

Tautoru / TSB Space

Thunder Road Vendetta

Outside Tautoru / TSB Space

Demos: Garphill Games

Demos: Cheeky Parrot Games

Play to win Castleshire - Till Peters

3 Arrows Game

Other developers

Area by lifts

Southern Cancer Society raffle

Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3, Tūranga

11am Everdell

12noon Everdell

Sunday 8 June

He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga

Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place

D&D

Social Deduction Games:

Hapori | Community, Level 1

Outside Tautoru / TSB Space

Demos: Garphill Games

Demos: Cheeky Parrot Games

Play to win Castleshire - Till Peters

3 Arrows Game

Other developers

Area by lifts

Southern Cancer Society raffle

Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3, Tūranga