Teachers College students at Belfast freezing works: Picturing Canterbury

Teachers College students at Belfast freezing works. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-04437A.

G. Christie shows cuts of beef to students from Christchurch Teachers College during a visit to Canterbury Frozen Meat Company's Belfast works.

