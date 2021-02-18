The Christchurch Hungarian community: Picturing Canterbury

Members of the Hungarian community in Christchurch during feast day of St Stephen celebrations. Pictured are, from left (at back): Judy Simon, William Simon, Mrs E. Simon, Kathy Katonka, Mrs S. Trugly, Judy Trugly, Claire Simon. Front: Katherine Papp, Tibor Toth, Stephen Ladanyi and Eva Toth.

Do you have any photographs of Hungarian community events in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

