The Croc: Picturing Canterbury

"She was always very still we all waited for her to move to see if it was a real one. Apparently she had a pool outside but prefer to be inside. First croc we saw in our lives." - Contributor's note.

Charlie the Crocodile at the North New Brighton Zoo on Beach Rd. November 1986.

