Join a book group… from your living room

We may be confined to our bubbles for a number of weeks, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the cream of social catch ups - book groups!

Why not get the best of both worlds - see some friendly faces, and hear about some great reads - and join one now.

We are currently offering a range of our book groups on the free video conferencing platform Zoom , until we are able to resume meetings at our libraries. If you don't have a read for this month, don't worry. Just bring along (from your sofa, to your.. sofa) anything you are currently reading to tell us about. You can also check out our great collection of free eBooks and eAudiobooks on our website.

"So how do I sign up?", do I hear you ask? Just email or give us a ring to let us know which group you would like to join. Your book group convenor will then be in touch and will send you an invite to join the meeting on Zoom.

Here's all the info you need on setting up Zoom, and how to join in a meeting - https://zoom.us/freesignup/

Here are some of the fantastic book groups who are meeting online in April -

Parklands Library Book Discussion Group, Monday, April 6, 2020, 7.30-9pm

This group is for those who love reading and want to share in discussion with other friendly book lovers.

We subscribe to the Book Discussion Scheme so there is a cost involved. (Please note that we are not able to collect this fee from new members at present or supply a book, but you are still welcome to join in. Contact us for more details).

Spanish Book Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 6–7pm

Love sharing your favourite reads? Come and join other Spanish speaking book lovers in our friendly, relaxed environment.

Free, no bookings required.

Shirley Library Book Discussion Group, Thursday, April 9, 2020, 6-7pm

This group is for those who love reading and want to share in discussion with other friendly book lovers.

We subscribe to the Book Discussion Scheme so there is a cost involved. (Please note that we are not able to collect this fee from new members at present or supply a book, but you are still welcome to join in. Contact us for more details).

Tūranga ESOL Book group, Monday, April 13, 2020, 10.30am– 12 midday

Read a short book especially designed for ESOL learners, then come along to talk about it. This programme helps people who want to improve their English reading and vocabulary in a relaxed, fun environment, meet new people and gain more confidence with their conversation skills.

(Please note that we are not currently collecting the $15 yearly fee from new members or supplying a book, but you are still welcome to join in. Contact us for more details):

Dewey book group, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 6–7pm

If you enjoy reading non-fiction then come join our friendly group of readers and chat about your favourites. Each month you will read a book of your choice on a set theme and over the year we will read across the entire Dewey Decimal spectrum.

Free. Bookings Required

Grab a read, and we'll see you there (virtually speaking).