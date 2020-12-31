The Stratton family camping at Selwyn Motor Camp: Picturing Canterbury

Mr Stratton, Mrs Stratton with Barry and Denyse (and budgie, Tinker) at Selwyn Motor Camp, Timaru. 30 December 1965.

Do you have any photographs of camping in the summer holidays? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information