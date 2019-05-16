Tornado damage to a house in Halswell: Picturing Canterbury

Damage to the exterior of a Halswell house at 8 Kinrana Place caused by a tornado. 20 January 1983.

On 19 January 1983, at around 8pm, a tornado swept through Halswell. The severest damage occurred in Kinrana Place.

